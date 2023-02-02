Difference between revisions of "Kurarama Trust"

Pindula

'''Kurarama Trust''' is a non-profit organisation founded and operated on biblical principles. Although co-founded, partnered and working under the umbrella of the ministry at Highlands Presbyterian Church [[Harare]], we stand as an independent entity.
See [[Drug Abuse in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See Drug Abuse in Zimbabwe.

