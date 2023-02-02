Difference between revisions of "Kurarama Trust"
Latest revision as of 09:59, 2 February 2023
Kurarama Trust is a non-profit organisation founded and operated on biblical principles. Although co-founded, partnered and working under the umbrella of the ministry at Highlands Presbyterian Church Harare, Kurarama Trust stands as an independent entity.
Contact Details
Highlands Presbyterian Church, Enterprise Road, Highlands.
Tel:
Fax:
Cell:
Email:
Website: Facebook, [1], Twitter, [2]
Organisation Structure
Kurama Trust is governed by a constitution.
They are accountable to a Board of Trustees.
They are guided in their operations by 7 biblical principles - faith, hope, love, humility, truth, unity and boundaries. These are the cornerstones they use to guard the mission, vision and aims. Their principles ensure that when they interact with individuals, families or communities, they always meet them 'where they are at'.
Their mission is to assist individuals, families and communities affected by and concerned with substance abuse and addiction, by fostering progress, enriching lives and ultimately enhancing the recovery process. They strive to break barriers created by stigma through promoting correct knowledge about substance abuse, addiction and the addict, as well as providing support for sustainable recovery.
They envisage a society where substance abuse and addiction are treated as significant public health issues, that understanding their realities is valuable to all communities, that sustainable recover is achievable and that managing the impact on society is possible.
Offers
They drive the cause through 7 key tools:
- knowledge,
- pastoral support,
- cooperation,
- community,
- fellowship,
- mentorship and
- visibility.
Events
In January 2023, Kurarama posted some abuse facts: