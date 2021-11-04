Difference between revisions of "Kushinga Phikelela Polytechnic"
Latest revision as of 13:24, 4 November 2021
Kushinga Phikelela Polytechnic is a National Farmers training center institution in the Mashonaland East Province, Marondera. It is a Technical and Vocational multi-skills training institution, wholly owned by the Government of Zimbabwe under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education , Science and Technology Development.
Location / Contact
(November 2021)
Address: P Bag 3716, Marondera.
Telephone: (065) 2324484
Cell:
Email: principal@kpp.ac.zw
Web:
Mission
To be a vibrant training center of excellence in Technical, Vocational Education, and Training.
Vision
To produce enterprising STEM compliant graduates for sustainable socio-economic transformation.
Core Values
- Patriotism
- Innovation
- Enterprise
- Hunhu/Ubuntu
- Quality
Commerce Division
Department of Business Studies
- National Certificate in Accountancy, Banking, and Finance, Public Sector Accounting
Entry Qualifications 5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics and English Language.
- National Diploma in Accountancy, Banking, and Finance, Public Sector Accounting (Three-year courses including one-year industrial attachment)
Entry Qualifications National certificate in the area of specialization.
- Higher National Diploma in Accountancy, Banking, and Finance, Public Sector Accounting. (One year Course)
Entry Qualifications National Diploma in the area of specialization.
Department of Management Studies
- National Certificate in Human resources Management, Purchasing, and Supply Management, Marketing Management, Micro-Enterprise Management, Health Service Management, Transport Management ,Secretarial Studies ,Records Management and Information Science .(One year Course).
Entry Qualifications 5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics and English Language.
- National Diploma in Human resources Management, Purchasing, and Supply Management, Marketing Management, Micro-Enterprise Management, Health Service Management, Transport Management, Secretarial Studies, Records Management and Information Science.( Three-year course including industrial attachment)
Entry Qualifications National Certificate in area of specialization
- Higher National Diploma in Human resources Management, Purchasing, and Supply Management, Marketing Management, Micro-Enterprise Management, Health Service Management, Transport Management, Secretarial Studies, Records Management and Information Science. (One year Course).
Entry Qualifications National Diploma in area of specialization.
Department of Adult and Continuing Education
- Further Education Trainers Certificate (F.E.T.C) (One year course)
Entry Qualifications 5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics and English Language. possession of further qualifications such as a Certificate, Diploma or A Degree is a prerequisite.
- Further Education Trainers' Diploma (F.E.T.D)(One year course)\
Entry Qualifications Holders of a teaching qualification such as F.E.T.C, Trainers' Certificate, IPMZ certificates or Diploma in Training Equivalent.
- Diploma in Technical Vocational Education (Two year Course)
Entry Qualifications 5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics and English Language.
possession of further qualifications such as a Certificate, Diploma or A Degree is a prerequisite.
- Diploma in Community Development Studies
offered in Collaboration with Midlands State University (two year Course) Entry Qualifications 5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics and English Language.
Technical Division
Department of Construction Engineering
- National Certificate in Carpentry and Joinery.(Three year Course)
Entry Qualifications
5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.
- National Certificate in bricklaying
Entry Qualifications
5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.
Class four - One Trade Testing
Department of Mechanical Engineering
- National Certificate in Fabrication Engineering (Boiler Making and Welding) Three year Course.
Entry Qualifications
5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.
Department of Automotive Engineering
- National Certificate in Motor Vehicle Mechanics, Auto Electrics (Three year Course)
Entry Qualifications
5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.
Department of Information Technology
- National Certificate in Information Technology (One year Course)
Entry Qualifications 5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and /or a relevant NFC.
- National Diploma in Information Technology (Three year Course inclusive of one-year industrial attachment)
Entry Qualifications National certificate in Information Technology.
Department of Applied Arts
- National Certificate in Industrial Clothing, Design and Construction (One year Course)
Entry Qualifications
5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.
- National Diploma in Industrial Clothing, Design and Construction (Three year Course inclusive of one-year industrial attachment)
Entry Qualifications
National Certificate in industrial Clothing, Design, and Construction.
- Higher National Diploma in Industrial Clothing, Design and Construction
Entry Qualifications'
National Diploma in industrial Clothing, Design, and Construction.
Department of Applied Sciences
- National Certificate in Horticulture.(two-year course)
Entry Qualifications
5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.
- National Certificate in Water and Waste Management. (two-year course)
Entry Qualifications
5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.