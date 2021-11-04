Kushinga Phikelela Polytechnic

|description= Universities And Tertiary Institutions Of Zimbabwe

5 ''O'' level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.

5 ''O'' level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.

*National Certificate in Motor Vehicle Mechanics, Auto Electrics (Three year Course)

*National Certificate in Motor Vehicle Mechanics, Auto Electrics (Three year Course)

5 ''O'' level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.

5 ''O'' level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.

*National Certificate in Carpentry and Joinery.(Three year Course)

*National Certificate in Capentry and Joinery.(Three year Course)

*Higher National Diploma in Human resources Management, Purchasing, and Supply Management, Marketing Management, Micro-Enterprise Management, Health Service Management, Transport Management, Secretarial Studies, Records Management and Information Science. (One year Course).

*Higher National Diploma in Human resources Management, Purchasing, and Supply Management, Marketing Management, Micro-Enterprise Management, Health Service Management, Transport Management, Secretarial Studies, Records Management and Information Science. (One year Course).

National Certificate in area of specialization

National Certficate in area of specialization

*National Certificate in Human resources Management, Purchasing, and Supply Management, Marketing Management, Micro-Enterprise Management, Health Service Management, Transport Management , Secretarial Studies ,Records Management and Information Science .(One year Course).

*National Certificate in Human resources Management, Purchasing, and Supply Management, Marketing Management, Micro-Enterprise Management, Health Service Management,Transport Management , Secreterial Studies ,Records Management and Information Science .(One year Course).

*National Certificate in Accountancy, Banking, and Finance, Public Sector Accounting

*National Certificate in Accountancy, Banking, and Finance, Public Sector Accounting

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

See [[List of Universities in Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Kushinga Phikelela Polytechnic''' is a National Farmers training center institution in the [[Mashonaland East Province]], [[Marondera]] . It is a Technical and Vocational multi-skills training institution, wholly owned by the Government of Zimbabwe under the [[Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education]] , Science and Technology Development.

'''Kushinga Phikelela Polytechnic''' is a National Farmers training center institution in the [[Mashonaland East Province]], [[Marondera]] in [[ Zimbabwe ]].

Kushinga Phikelela Polytechnic is a National Farmers training center institution in the Mashonaland East Province, Marondera. It is a Technical and Vocational multi-skills training institution, wholly owned by the Government of Zimbabwe under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education , Science and Technology Development.

See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.



(November 2021)

Address: P Bag 3716, Marondera.

Telephone: (065) 2324484

Cell:

Email: principal@kpp.ac.zw

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com





Mission

To be a vibrant training center of excellence in Technical, Vocational Education, and Training.

Vision

To produce enterprising STEM compliant graduates for sustainable socio-economic transformation.

Core Values

Patriotism

Innovation

Enterprise

Hunhu/Ubuntu

Quality

Commerce Division

Department of Business Studies

National Certificate in Accountancy, Banking, and Finance, Public Sector Accounting

Entry Qualifications 5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics and English Language.

National Diploma in Accountancy, Banking, and Finance, Public Sector Accounting (Three-year courses including one-year industrial attachment)

Entry Qualifications National certificate in the area of specialization.

Higher National Diploma in Accountancy, Banking, and Finance, Public Sector Accounting. (One year Course)

Entry Qualifications National Diploma in the area of specialization.

Department of Management Studies

National Certificate in Human resources Management, Purchasing, and Supply Management, Marketing Management, Micro-Enterprise Management, Health Service Management, Transport Management ,Secretarial Studies ,Records Management and Information Science .(One year Course).

Entry Qualifications 5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics and English Language.

National Diploma in Human resources Management, Purchasing, and Supply Management, Marketing Management, Micro-Enterprise Management, Health Service Management, Transport Management, Secretarial Studies, Records Management and Information Science.( Three-year course including industrial attachment)

Entry Qualifications National Certificate in area of specialization

Higher National Diploma in Human resources Management, Purchasing, and Supply Management, Marketing Management, Micro-Enterprise Management, Health Service Management, Transport Management, Secretarial Studies, Records Management and Information Science. (One year Course).

Entry Qualifications National Diploma in area of specialization.

Department of Adult and Continuing Education

Further Education Trainers Certificate (F.E.T.C) (One year course)

Entry Qualifications 5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics and English Language. possession of further qualifications such as a Certificate, Diploma or A Degree is a prerequisite.

Further Education Trainers' Diploma (F.E.T.D)(One year course)\

Entry Qualifications Holders of a teaching qualification such as F.E.T.C, Trainers' Certificate, IPMZ certificates or Diploma in Training Equivalent.

Diploma in Technical Vocational Education (Two year Course)

Entry Qualifications 5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics and English Language.

possession of further qualifications such as a Certificate, Diploma or A Degree is a prerequisite.

Diploma in Community Development Studies

offered in Collaboration with Midlands State University (two year Course) Entry Qualifications 5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics and English Language.

Technical Division

Department of Construction Engineering

National Certificate in Carpentry and Joinery.(Three year Course)

Entry Qualifications

5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.

National Certificate in bricklaying

Entry Qualifications

5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.

Class four - One Trade Testing

Department of Mechanical Engineering

National Certificate in Fabrication Engineering (Boiler Making and Welding) Three year Course.

Entry Qualifications

5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.

Department of Automotive Engineering

National Certificate in Motor Vehicle Mechanics, Auto Electrics (Three year Course)

Entry Qualifications

5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.

Department of Information Technology

National Certificate in Information Technology (One year Course)

Entry Qualifications 5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and /or a relevant NFC.

National Diploma in Information Technology (Three year Course inclusive of one-year industrial attachment)

Entry Qualifications National certificate in Information Technology.





Department of Applied Arts

National Certificate in Industrial Clothing, Design and Construction (One year Course)

Entry Qualifications

5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.

National Diploma in Industrial Clothing, Design and Construction (Three year Course inclusive of one-year industrial attachment)

Entry Qualifications

National Certificate in industrial Clothing, Design, and Construction.





Higher National Diploma in Industrial Clothing, Design and Construction

Entry Qualifications'

National Diploma in industrial Clothing, Design, and Construction.





Department of Applied Sciences

National Certificate in Horticulture.(two-year course)

Entry Qualifications

5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.

National Certificate in Water and Waste Management. (two-year course)

Entry Qualifications

5 O level passes at Grade C or better including Mathematics, English Language, and Science.