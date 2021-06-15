Difference between revisions of "Kushinga Secondary School"

Pindula

'''Kushinga Secondary School''' is in [[Masvingo Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
 
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Address:''' Nyika Village Chief Zimuto, [[Masvingo]].  <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' 077 240 9635. <br/>
'''Email:''' kushingasecondary@gmail.com <br/>
'''Web:''' http://www.kushingasecondary.co.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/kushingasec/ <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
* courses offered, to what levels.  
 
  
 
==Events==
==Associations==
 
Famous names associated with the school.  
[[Shadreck Chiware]]. Student, '''1989-1991'''. Donated US$200 00 worth of school fees to four best students in each class in '''2017'''.
  
 
==Other information==
==Further Reading==
 
Kushinga Secondary School is in Masvingo Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Nyika Village Chief Zimuto, Masvingo.
Telephone:
Cell: 077 240 9635.
Email: kushingasecondary@gmail.com
Web: http://www.kushingasecondary.co.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/kushingasec/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Shadreck Chiware. Student, 1989-1991. Donated US$200 00 worth of school fees to four best students in each class in 2017.

Other information

Further Reading

