Difference between revisions of "Kushinga Secondary School"

Revision as of 06:15, 15 June 2021
Kushinga Secondary School is in Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Nyika Village Chief Zimuto, Masvingo.
Telephone:
Cell: 077 240 9635.
Email: kushingasecondary@gmail.com
Web: http://www.kushingasecondary.co.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/kushingasec/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Shadreck Chiware. Student, 1989-1991. Donated US$200 00 worth of school fees to four best students in each class in 2017.