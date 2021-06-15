Difference between revisions of "Kushinga Secondary School"
'''Kushinga Secondary School''' is in [[Masvingo Province]].
'''Kushinga Secondary School''' is in [[Masvingo Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Kushinga Secondary School is in Masvingo Province.
Location
Address: Nyika Village Chief Zimuto, Masvingo.
Telephone:
Cell: 077 240 9635.
Email: kushingasecondary@gmail.com
Web: http://www.kushingasecondary.co.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/kushingasec/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Shadreck Chiware. Student, 1989-1991. Donated US$200 00 worth of school fees to four best students in each class in 2017.