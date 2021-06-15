Difference between revisions of "Kushinga Secondary School"

Kushinga Secondary School is in Masvingo Province.

Kushinga Secondary School badge

Location

Address: Nyika Village Chief Zimuto, Masvingo.

Telephone:

Cell: 077 240 9635.

Email: kushingasecondary@gmail.com

Web: http://www.kushingasecondary.co.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/kushingasec/



History

Associations

Shadreck Chiware. Student, 1989-1991. Donated US$200 00 worth of school fees to four best students in each class in 2017.

