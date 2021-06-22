Kutama Mission

St Francis Xavier’s Kutama (Kutama College), is near Norton, Mashonaland West Province. It was founded by the Jesuits (Catholic order of the Society of Jesus) and now run by the Marist Brothers of the Roman Catholic Church. It has some amous alumni Robert Mugabe, and is rated as one of the best schools in Zimbabwe in term of academic performance.[1]

It is an all-boys high school, and students are divided into four houses each having its own color: Champagnat (blue), Patrick (yellow), Chichester (red), and Michael (green). They are named after Marist Brothers, such as Marcellin Champagnat, the founder of the Marist movement.

Location

Address:

Telephone: +26369325

Cell: 071 283 6901

Email: info@kutamacollege.com

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/St-Francis-Xaviers-Kutama-College-101182515225178/



Kutama College badge

History

Kutama College, 80 kilometres southwest of Harare, grew out of a Mission station founded in 1914. It is a boys-only school.

Kutama College, 80 kilometres southwest of Harare, grew out of a Mission station founded in 1914. It is a boys-only school.

Students are divided into four houses Champagnat House (Blue) – named after the founder of the Marist Brothers Fr. Marceline Champagnat, Chichester House (Red) – named after the first Catholic Archbishop of Harare Aston Chichester, Michael House (Green) – named after one of the early Brothers to teach at the school Bro. Michael and Patrick House (Yellow) – named after one of the early Brothers to teach at the school Bro. Patrick.

Welcome to the home of Kutama College – Esse Quam Videri.





School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Kutama offers secondary education starting from Form One up to Advanced Level (Form Six). Kutama has a student population of about 900 pupils. Kutama offers a wide ranging academic curriculum supported by a variety of sporting and other extra-curricular activities to ensure that we nurture a wholesome student, capable of success in not just academics, but sports as well.

Events

Associations

The institution is known for producing some famous personalities including the president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe.[2]

Alumni website www.kutamaoldboys.org This networking body was formed in 1981.

