Kutsime on Facebook

Kutsime is a Zimbabwean TV talk show broadcast on YouTube weekly. The show was launched in 2020. Kutsime is hosted by Becky, Kernisha and Natasha.

The show's stated objective is "creating a platform that can ignite meaningful conversations around various social issues that affect us on a daily."[1]

References

  1. About Kutsime on Facebook, Facebook, Retrieved: 15 Septemeber 2020


