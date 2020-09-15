Difference between revisions of "Kutsime"
Kutsime is a Zimbabwean TV talk show broadcast on YouTube weekly. The show was launched in 2020. Kutsime is hosted by Becky, Kernisha and Natasha.
The show's stated objective is "creating a platform that can ignite meaningful conversations around various social issues that affect us on a daily."[1]
Social media
- Facebook: fb.com/KutsimeTalkShow
- Twitter: @kutsimes
References
- ↑ About Kutsime on Facebook, Facebook, Retrieved: 15 Septemeber 2020