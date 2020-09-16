Difference between revisions of "Kutsime"

The show's stated objective is "creating a platform that can ignite meaningful conversations around various social issues that affect us on a daily."
 
The show's stated objective is "creating a platform that can ignite meaningful conversations around various social issues that affect us on a daily."
  
Latest revision as of 13:36, 16 September 2020

Kutsime on Facebook

Kutsime is a Zimbabwean TV talk show broadcast on YouTube weekly. The show was launched in 2020. Kutsime is hosted by Becky, Kernisha and Natasha.

The show's stated objective is "creating a platform that can ignite meaningful conversations around various social issues that affect us on a daily."[1]

Social Media

