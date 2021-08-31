Difference between revisions of "Kuwadzana"

''' Kuwadzana ''' has often been in the media because of numerous controversial events which characterise the place. These include for example a case which was rumoured that a man turned into a snake causing havoc and panic in the area.<ref name="ruma">, [http://www.newsdzezimbabwe.co.uk/2013/02/stranger-than-fiction-man-turns-into.html Man Turns into a Snake], "NewsdzeZimbabwe", retrived:18 Jun 2014"</ref> Earlier in ''' 2014 ''' , the Kuwadzana was also in the spotlight when cases of Satanism at Kuwadzana 3 Primary School where pupils were said to be victimised.<ref name="ruma"/>

Kuwadzana is a high density residential location located in Zimbabwe's capital city Harare.

Geographical location

Kuwadzana is located on the south western end of Harare the capital city. It lies just south of the Bulawayo road highway. The location is about 11 kilometres from the Central Business District of Harare.[1]

Kuwadzana Political Constituency

Kuwadzana constituency is made up of three wards which are politically administered by the respective Councillors. Kuwadzana is made up of ward 37 (Jason Zivai Kautsa 2018), ward 38 (Clifton Zumba 2018), and ward 44 (Resias Masunda 2018). The current member of Parliament for the area is Nelson Chamisa.[1]

See Harare Municipality.



Population

The suburb has a population of more than 80 000 residents who live in the area. Of this, approximately 52% are women and 48% male.[2] There are more than 20 000 households in the area.[1]

Schools and Infrastructure

Kuwadzana suburb boasts of more than seven primary schools which are administered by the City Council. In addition to that, there a numerous informal and private colleges which conduct their businesses in the homes. There are two major High Schools which accommodate the bulk of the secondary school students. The location has a library located at Kuwadzana 4 Shopping Centre which however is not functional. Besides numerous government buildings such as police stations and municipal offices, there are bigger shopping centres such as Kuwadzana 2 and Kuwadzana 4 which house businesses of various sizes and specialities. Kuwadzana Maternity Clinic located at Kuwadzana 4 provides the basic health services needed by the local populace.

See Kuwadzana 3 High School.



Controversies

Kuwadzana has often been in the media because of numerous controversial events which characterise the place. These include for example a case which was rumoured that a man turned into a snake causing havoc and panic in the area.[3] Earlier in 2014, the Kuwadzana was also in the spotlight when cases of Satanism at Kuwadzana 3 Primary School where pupils were said to be victimised.[3]