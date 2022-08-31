Difference between revisions of "Kuwadzana"
The '''2020''' member of [[Parliament]] for the area was [[Nelson Chamisa]].<ref name="wiki"/>
The '''2020''' member of [[Parliament]] for the area was [[Nelson Chamisa]].<ref name="wiki"/>
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Kuwadzana
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Kuwadzana''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Johnson Matambo]] of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 7 157 votes,
* [[Johnson Matambo]] of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 7 157 votes,
* [[Betty Nhambu]] of Zanu PF with 2 636 votes,
* [[Betty Nhambu]] of Zanu PF with 2 636 votes,
* [[Nesbert Mapfumo]] of UDA with 56 votes.
* [[Nesbert Mapfumo]] of UDA with 56 votes.
'''Kuwadzana
'''Kuwadzana ''' returned:
* [[Chalton Hwende]] of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 238 votes.
* [[Chalton Hwende]] of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 238 votes.
* [[Ernest Kudzaishe Chagadama]] of Zanu PF with 1 311 votes,
* [[Ernest Kudzaishe Chagadama]] of Zanu PF with 1 311 votes,
Kuwadzana is a high density residential location located in Zimbabwe's capital city Harare.
Geographical location
Kuwadzana is located on the south western end of Harare the capital city. It lies just south of the Bulawayo highway. The suburb is about 11 kilometers from the Central Business District of Harare.[1]
Government
The 2020 member of Parliament for the area was Nelson Chamisa.[1]
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Kuwadzana returned to Parliament:
- Johnson Matambo of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 7 157 votes,
- Betty Nhambu of Zanu PF with 2 636 votes,
- Fatima Madamombe of MDC Alliance with 259 votes,
- Nesbert Mapfumo of UDA with 56 votes.
Kuwadzana East returned:
- Chalton Hwende of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 238 votes.
- Ernest Kudzaishe Chagadama of Zanu PF with 1 311 votes,
- Urayayi Mangwiro of MDC Alliance with 146 votes,
- Chamunorwa David Kachidza of UZA with 98 votes,
- Jedediah K.S. Chigariro of UDA with 39 votes,
- Selentino Majiri of Patriotic Zimbabweans with 26 votes.
Kuwadzana Local Government is made up of three wards, Ward 37 (Jason Zivai Kautsa 2018), Ward 38 (Clifton Zumba 2018), and Ward 44 (Resias Masunda 2018).
See Harare Municipality.
Population
The suburb has a population of more than 80 000 residents who live in the area. Of this, approximately 52% are women and 48% male.[2] There are more than 20 000 households in the area.[1]
Schools and Infrastructure
Kuwadzana suburb boasts of more than seven primary schools which are administered by the City Council. In addition to that, there a numerous informal and private colleges which conduct their businesses in the homes. There are two major High Schools which accommodate the bulk of the secondary school students. The location has a library located at Kuwadzana 4 Shopping Centre which however is not functional. Besides numerous government buildings such as police stations and municipal offices, there are bigger shopping centres such as Kuwadzana 2 and Kuwadzana 4 which house businesses of various sizes and specialities. Kuwadzana Maternity Clinic located at Kuwadzana 4 provides the basic health services needed by the local populace.
See Kuwadzana 2 High School.
See Kuwadzana 3 High School.
Controversies
Kuwadzana has often been in the media because of numerous controversial events which characterise the place. These include for example a case which was rumoured that a man turned into a snake causing havoc and panic in the area.[3] Earlier in 2014, the Kuwadzana was also in the spotlight when cases of Satanism at Kuwadzana 3 Primary School where pupils were said to be victimised.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 , Kuwadzana, "Wikipedia", Retrived: 18 Jun 2014"
- ↑ DATA COMPILATION REPORT FOR KUWADZANA CONSTITUENCY, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Retrieved: 18 June 2014
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 , Man Turns into a Snake, "NewsdzeZimbabwe", retrived:18 Jun 2014"