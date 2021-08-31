Pindula

'''Kuwadzana 3 High School''' is in [[Kuwadzana]], [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
('''August 2021''') <br/>
Address: <br/>
'''Address:''' 10727 Kuwadzana Extension, [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 04210039. <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
 
Kuwadzana 3 High School is in Kuwadzana, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

Location

(August 2021)
Address: 10727 Kuwadzana Extension, Harare.
Telephone: 04210039.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

