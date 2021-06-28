Difference between revisions of "Kuwadzana High School (Banket)"
Mashonaland West Province
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Kuwadzana High School (Banket), in Mashonaland West Province, is in Zvimba District. The suburb of Kuwadzana is in Banket, north of the main Harare-Chirundu highway.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: P.O. Box 192
Telephone: 066-2213
Cell: 0771 775 703
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/kuwadzanabanket/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
This is one of the Mashonaland West Province most rated high school which is located in banket 20 kilometers before chinhoyi along Harare Chirundu Highway See less 689 people like this 723 people follow this
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.