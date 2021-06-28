Difference between revisions of "Kuwadzana High School (Banket)"

'''Kuwadzana High School''' (Banket), in [[Mashonaland West Province]], is in [[Zvimba]] District. The suburb of Kuwadzana is in [[Banket]], north of the main [[Harare]]-[[Chirundu]] highway.

'''Kuwadzana High School''' (Banket), in [[Mashonaland West Province]], is in [[Zvimba]] District. The suburb of Kuwadzana is in [[Banket]], north of the main [[Harare]]-[[Chirundu]] highway.

Kuwadzana High School (Banket), in Mashonaland West Province, is in Zvimba District. The suburb of Kuwadzana is in Banket, north of the main Harare-Chirundu highway.

Kuwadzana High School, Banket, bus

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: P.O. Box 192

Telephone: 066-2213

Cell: 0771 775 703

Email:

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/kuwadzanabanket/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

This is one of the Mashonaland West Province most rated high school which is located in banket 20 kilometers before chinhoyi along Harare Chirundu Highway See less 689 people like this 723 people follow this

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information