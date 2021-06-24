Difference between revisions of "Kuwadzana Secondary School (Kadoma)"
Latest revision as of 12:47, 24 June 2021
Kuwadzana Secondary School (Kadoma) is in Kadoma, Mashonaland West Province. It is to the South West of Rimuka.
Location
Address: Rimuka, Kadoma.
Telephone: 06822823.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Old students Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/kuwadzana.high.school.kadoma
Associations
Kuwadzana High School Kadoma Old Students Association Khosa