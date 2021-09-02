Kuyomba Bwalya is a member of the Zambia Correctional Service. He was appointed Deputy Commissioner General of Zambia Correctional Service by Hakainde Hichilema on 1 September 2021.

Career

Hichilema was a detainee under Bwalya in 2017, when he was charged with treason for allegedly putting former President Edgar Lungu's life in danger. While swearing in Kuyomba Bwalya and other officers, Hichilema praised him for acting professionally when he was detained at Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Service.[1][2]