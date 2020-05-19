Difference between revisions of "Kwami Isaac Njanjeni"

In July 2018, Kwami Isaac Njanjeni was elected to Ward 29 Chipinge RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1675 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 29 Chipinge RDC with 1675 votes, beating Hardwork Masaiti of MDC-Alliance with 1105 votes, Salenda Ndhlovu, inexpedient with 116 votes and James Mufusirwa of NCA with 81 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

