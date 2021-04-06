Difference between revisions of "Kwekwe"
'''Kwekwe''' is a City located in [[Midlands Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].
'''Kwekwe''' is a City located in [[Midlands Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].
==Population==
==Population==
==References==
==References==
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Kwekwe
|Population
(2009)
|99,149
Kwekwe is a City located in Midlands Province in Zimbabwe.
History
A historic building in Kwe kwe is Phoenix House. This was built in 1898 for the manager of the Globe and Phoenix Mine.
Another is Gaika House, built in 1895 on top of the highest point in the area.
Population
It is home to about 99,149 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.