Difference between revisions of "Kwekwe"

Kwekwe is a City located in Midlands Province in Zimbabwe.

History

A historic building in Kwekwe is Phoenix House. This was built in 1898 for the manager of the Globe and Phoenix Mine.

Another is Gaika House, built in 1895 on top of the highest point in the area.

Population

It is home to about 99,149 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.



