Difference between revisions of "Kwekwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 35:
|Line 35:
==Population==
==Population==
|−
It is home to about 99,149 people
|+
It is home to about 99,149 people.
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 14:38, 10 May 2021
Kwekwe
|Population
(2009)
|99,149
Kwekwe is a City located in Midlands Province in Zimbabwe.
History
A historic building in Kwekwe is Phoenix House. This was built in 1898 for the manager of the Globe and Phoenix Mine.
Another is Gaika House, built in 1895 on top of the highest point in the area.
See also The Paper House.
Population
It is home to about 99,149 people.