Difference between revisions of "Kwekwe"

Kwekwe is a City located in Midlands Province in Zimbabwe.

History

A historic building in Kwekwe is Phoenix House. This was built in 1898 for the manager of the Globe and Phoenix Mine.

Another is Gaika House, built in 1895 on top of the highest point in the area.

See also The Paper House.



See Government officials in Kwekwe say residents should not panic following a widely circulating message claiming the city has been placed under a three-week lockdown. May 2021. [[1]]

Population

It is home to about 99,149 people.



See Rutendo Government Secondary School.

See Shungu High School.

See Zesa Secondary School.

