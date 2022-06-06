Difference between revisions of "Kwekwe"

In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], [[Judith Tobaiwa]] took 6 639 votes to win the Kwekwe Central constituency in [[Parliament]] for the [[Citizens Coalition for Change]]. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], [[Judith Tobaiwa]] took 6 639 votes to win the Kwekwe Central constituency in [[Parliament]] for the [[Citizens Coalition for Change]]. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

Kwekwe is a City located in Midlands Province in Zimbabwe.

See Distances in Zimbabwe

History

One story is the name comes from kwe-kwe - the noise that frogs make. Another is that Mzilikazi and Lobengula kept royal herds in the area, and rinderpest and scab loses killed many cows. So it was known as ilizwe lwesikwekwe - the country of scab of mange, which became shortened to kwekwe. [1]

A historic building in Kwekwe is Phoenix House. This was built in 1898 for the manager of the Globe and Phoenix Mine.

Another is Gaika House, built in 1895 on top of the highest point in the area.

See also The Paper House.



See Government officials in Kwekwe say residents should not panic following a widely circulating message claiming the city has been placed under a three-week lockdown. May 2021. [[1]]

Government

2008 to 2013 - Shadreck Tobaiwa, Mayor.

2018 - Shadreck Tobaiwa, Deputy Mayor.



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Kwekwe East returned to Parliament:

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zanu PF - 37 017 votes.

Elias Hananda of PF-ZAPU - 4 733 votes.

Kenneth Kumbirayi Kaparepare of UANC - 1 313 votes.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Kwekwe West returned to Parliament: KWEKWE WEST



In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Judith Tobaiwa took 6 639 votes to win the Kwekwe Central constituency in Parliament for the Citizens Coalition for Change. [2]

Population

It is home to about 99 149 people.



See Goldridge College.

See Rutendo Government Secondary School.

See Shungu High School.

See Zesa Secondary School.

See Kwekwe Polytechnic College.



Events

Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022.

