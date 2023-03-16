Difference between revisions of "Kwekwe"
==Events==
[[Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022]]. <br/>
==References==
Kwekwe
|Population
(2009)
|99,149
Kwekwe is a City located in Midlands Province in Zimbabwe.
History
One story is the name comes from kwe-kwe - the noise that frogs make. Another is that Mzilikazi and Lobengula kept royal herds in the area, and rinderpest and scab loses killed many cows. So it was known as ilizwe lwesikwekwe - the country of scab of mange, which became shortened to kwekwe. [1]
A historic building in Kwekwe is Phoenix House. This was built in 1898 for the manager of the Globe and Phoenix Mine.
Another is Gaika House, built in 1895 on top of the highest point in the area.
See also The Paper House.
See Government officials in Kwekwe say residents should not panic following a widely circulating message claiming the city has been placed under a three-week lockdown. May 2021. [[1]]
Government
Kwekwe Senate includes Kwekwe Central, Mbizo, Silobela, Redcliff, and Zhombe).
2008 to 2013 - Shadreck Tobaiwa, Mayor.
2018 - Shadreck Tobaiwa, Deputy Mayor.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Kwekwe East returned to Parliament:
- Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zanu PF - 37 017 votes.
- Elias Hananda of PF-ZAPU - 4 733 votes.
- Kenneth Kumbirayi Kaparepare of UANC - 1 313 votes.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Kwekwe West returned to Parliament: KWEKWE WEST
- Josiah Tavagwisa Chinyati of Zanu PF - 18 600 votes.
- Stephen Kenneth Sesulelo Vuma of PF-ZAPU - 17 257 votes.
- Luckson Chando Mugara of UANC - 766 votes.
- Samuel Maara of ZANU - 150 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kwekwe returned to Parliament:
- Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF with 23 898 votes,
- Sylvester Chibanda of ZUM with 7 094 votes.
Turnout - 32 428 voters or 78.97 %
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kwekwe returned to Parliament:
- Blessing Chebundo of MDC with 15 388 votes,
- Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zanu PF with 8 352 votes,
- Milton Chinamasa, Independent, with 227 votes,
- Cuthbert Mwenye Chidava of UP with 176 votes.
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Kwekwe Central returned to Parliament:
- Judith Tobaiwa of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 6 639 votes,
- John Mapurazi of Zanu PF with 2 883 votes,
- Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire of United Zimbabwe Alliance with 165 votes,
- Mbekezeli Ndlovu of MDC Alliance with 145 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kwekwe Central returned to Parliament:
- Masango Matambanadzo of Zanu PF with 6 051 votes or 49.12 percent,
- Blessing Chebundo of MDC-T with 5 760 votes or 46.76 percent,
- Cathrine Bobo of MDC with 508 votes or 4.12 percent,
Total 12 319 votes
Population
It is home to about 99 149 people.
See Goldridge College.
See Rutendo Government Secondary School.
See Shungu High School.
See Zesa Secondary School.
See Kwekwe Polytechnic College.
Events
Violence, Political Rally, Kwekwe, 28 February 2022.
Schoolroom collapse
A classroom block collapsed into a mine shaft at the Globe and Phoenix Primary school in Kwekwe CBD. It is said at least seven students were injured in March 2023. The school was forced to decommission some of its classroom blocks after the school went under siege from illegal gold panners who were randomly digging within its premises in 2022. [2]
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
- ↑ Students Injured As Classroom Collapses Into A Gold Mine Shaft, Pindula, Published: 16 March 2023, Retrieved: 16 March 2023