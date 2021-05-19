Difference between revisions of "Kwekwe High School"

Kwekwe High School is in the city of Kwekwe, in Midlands Province.

Grey and Blue See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address:

Telephone:

Cell:

Email:

Web:

The school is located just opposite Fitchlea suburb; it is situated along Kwekwe - Gweru highway

History

Until 1982 it was Que Que High School. The school motto is Non Sibi Sed Omnibus (not for one but for us all). The school was founded in the early twentieth century, and was a combined primary and secondary school until the late 1920s when it was separated. At its inception the school mainly served the children of white employees of the Globe and Phoenix Gold Mine and of industries based on nearby deposits of iron and chromite, along with the children of local white farmers and ranchers. The school was opened to students of all races in 1980.

In 2004, the school hosted finals of both the National Association of School Heads (NASH) middle and high school soccer tournament and the Olivine Industries Schools National Netball Tournament.

The current which accommodate approximately 300 termly boarding students. Davern Port is the girls hostel and the current hostel mistress is Mrs Mukwananzi and Davey House is the boys hostel and the current hostel master is Mr P. Muchechemera. .





School Grounds

The school has 2 hostels, Davern Port - Girls, and Davey House - Boys.

Students / Teachers / Courses

Headmaster - Mr. Shumba.

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Notable graduates: Peta Teanet- disco musician.





Other information