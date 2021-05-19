Difference between revisions of "Kwekwe High School"

In '''2004''', the school hosted finals of both the National Association of School Heads (NASH) middle and high school soccer tournament and the Olivine Industries Schools National Netball Tournament.

The school has 2 hostels which accommodate approximately 300 termly boarding students. Davern Port is the girls hostel and the current hostel mistress is Mrs Mukwananzi and Davey House is the boys hostel and the current hostel master is Mr P. Muchechemera.

Kwekwe High School is in the city of Kwekwe, in Midlands Province.

The school motto is Non Sibi Sed Omnibus (not for one but for us all).

Location

Address: Kwekwe.

Telephone: 055 22009, 055 22393, 055 23302, 055 23301.

Cell: +263 78 441 3991.

Email:

Web: Face Book https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=107575429271748

The school is opposite Fitchlea suburb and is is on the Kwekwe - Gweru highway

History

Until 1982 it was Que Que High School. The school was founded in the early twentieth century, and was a combined primary and secondary school until the late 1920s when it was separated. At its inception the school mainly served the children of white employees of the Globe and Phoenix Mine (Gold) and of industries based on nearby deposits of iron and chromite, along with the children of local white farmers and ranchers. The school was opened to students of all races in 1980.

In 2004, the school hosted finals of both the National Association of School Heads (NASH) middle and high school soccer tournament and the Olivine Industries Schools National Netball Tournament.

School Grounds

The school has 2 hostels, Davern Port - Girls, and Davey House - Boys.

Students / Teachers / Courses

Headmaster - Mr. Shumba.

Events

Associations

Further Reading

VIDEO: ZRP police officers beating Kwekwe High School students for not wearing face masks. ZWNews, 3 December 2020. [1]

Missing Kwekwe High School staffer found dead. The Chronicle, 30 April 2021. [2] Government suspends fraudulent Kwekwe High School teacher. The Chronicle, 7 April 2021. [3]