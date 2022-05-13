Difference between revisions of "Kwekwe Polytechnic"
Latest revision as of 08:10, 13 May 2022
|Kwekwe Polytechnic College
|Location
|1 Railway Avenue , Kwekwe
Midlands
Kwekwe, Midlands, Midlands, Zimbabwe, , Box 399 Kwekwe
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Type
|Polytechnic College
|Educational authority
|Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education
|Category
|Technical Tertiary Institutions
|Medium of language
|English
|Campus
|1 Railway Avenue, Kwekwe
|Slogan
|Beyond the information given
|Website
|www
|Contact details:
+263 55 22991-3
Kwekwe Polytechnic is one of the technical colleges found in Zimbabwe. It is a leading and fast growing degree granting institution. It was built by the Union Carbide Pvt Ltd which was renamed ZIMASCO with the aim of training manpower in Rhodesia present day Zimbabwe.It is administered by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education. It offers technical education for a number of courses and qualifications offered range from certificates to degrees.
Entry Requirements
The institution enrols students with a General Certificate In Education with at least 5 Ordinary Level Passes including English Language. To be admitted to a degree programme, one must have a National Certificate aligned with the degree programme and Mathematics is also a pre-requisite.[1]
Departments
Engineering
It has four sections namely;
- Mechanical
- Civil
- Auto
- Electrical
Commerce
It has five sections namely;
- Finance
- Management
- Education
- Information and Technology
- Education
Applied Sciences
It has six sections namely;
- Tourism and Hospitality
- Enviromental Health
- Metallurgy
- Industrial Metallurgy
- Food Sciences
- Science and Technology
Adult and Continuing Education
Degree Programmes
- In 2003, the college was mandated to offer degrees in Engineering in partnership with the National University of Science and Technology.
- In 2005, there was the introduction of a Bachelor of Technology Honours Degree in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering.
- In 2011, there was also the introduction of a Bachelor of Technology Honours Degree in Electrical Power and Manufacturing Engineering.[2]
Notable Graduates
References
- ↑ B –TECH DEGREE UNDERGRADUATE ADMISSION APPLICATION FORM, "Kwekwe Polytechnic", Published:2015,Retrieved:12 February 2015"
- ↑ Background, "Kwekwe Polytechnic", Published:2015,Retrieved:12 February 2015"