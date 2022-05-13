*In 2011, there was also the introduction of a Bachelor of Technology Honours Degree in Electrical Power and Manufacturing Engineering.<ref name="BACK">[http://www.kwekwepoly.ac.zw/index.phpoption=com_content&view=article&id=30&Itemid=7 Background], "Kwekwe Polytechnic", Published:2015,Retrieved:12 February 2015"</ref>

Kwekwe Polytechnic is one of the technical colleges found in Zimbabwe. It is a leading and fast growing degree granting institution. It was built by the Union Carbide Pvt Ltd which was renamed ZIMASCO with the aim of training manpower in Rhodesia present day Zimbabwe.It is administered by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education. It offers technical education for a number of courses and qualifications offered range from certificates to degrees.

Entry Requirements

The institution enrols students with a General Certificate In Education with at least 5 Ordinary Level Passes including English Language. To be admitted to a degree programme, one must have a National Certificate aligned with the degree programme and Mathematics is also a pre-requisite.[1]

Departments

Engineering

It has four sections namely;

Mechanical Civil Auto Electrical

Commerce

It has five sections namely;

Finance Management Education Information and Technology Education

Applied Sciences

It has six sections namely;

Tourism and Hospitality Enviromental Health Metallurgy Industrial Metallurgy Food Sciences Science and Technology

Adult and Continuing Education

Degree Programmes

In 2003, the college was mandated to offer degrees in Engineering in partnership with the National University of Science and Technology.

In 2005, there was the introduction of a Bachelor of Technology Honours Degree in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering.

In 2011, there was also the introduction of a Bachelor of Technology Honours Degree in Electrical Power and Manufacturing Engineering.[2]

