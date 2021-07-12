Pindula

| location              = Mshonaland East
+
| location              = Mashonaland East
 
| country                = [[Zimbabwe]]
 
| country                = [[Zimbabwe]]
 
| coordinates            = <!-- {{Coord|LAT|LON|type:edu|display=inline,title}} -->
 
| coordinates            = <!-- {{Coord|LAT|LON|type:edu|display=inline,title}} -->
==Location==
 +
'''Address''': Kwenda Mission Farm, Ward 22, Sadza Growth Point, P. Bag 2001, [[Chikomba]]. <br/>
 +
'''Telephone:''' 022-422, <br/>
 +
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 +
'''Email:''' <br/>
 +
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 +
 
 +
 +
 
 +
==History==
 +
The mission was opened in '''1892''' by [[Methodist]] (Wesley) Missionaries. It is one of the seven mission schools run by the [[Methodist Church]] in Zimbabwe. Its sister schools are [[Waddilove High School]] in [[Marondera]], [[Chemhanza High School]] in [[Hwedza]], [[Tekwane Mission]] in Matebeleland, [[Sandringham High School]] in [[Norton]], [[Pakame High School]] in [[Shurugwi]] and [[Moleli High School]] in [[Makwiro]].
 +
==School Grounds==
 +
 +
 
 +
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 +
Headmaster - Mr. Manhera
 +
Principal and Chief Administrator - Rev Dr Muwanzi
 +
 
 +
* O and A level courses offered.
 +
 
 +
==Events==
 +
 +
 
 +
==Associations==
 +
 +
 
 +
==Other information==
 +
 
 +
==Further Reading==
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
  
 
Kwenda Secondary School
Location
Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263-22-422


Kwenda Secondary School (also Kwenda Mission High School) is a high school near Sadza Growth Point, Chikomba District, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.


See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Kwenda Mission Farm, Ward 22, Sadza Growth Point, P. Bag 2001, Chikomba.
Telephone: 022-422,
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

The mission was opened in 1892 by Methodist (Wesley) Missionaries. It is one of the seven mission schools run by the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe. Its sister schools are Waddilove High School in Marondera, Chemhanza High School in Hwedza, Tekwane Mission in Matebeleland, Sandringham High School in Norton, Pakame High School in Shurugwi and Moleli High School in Makwiro.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Headmaster - Mr. Manhera Principal and Chief Administrator - Rev Dr Muwanzi

  • O and A level courses offered.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Other information

