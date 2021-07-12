−

The mission was opened in '''1892''' by [[Methodist]] (Wesley) Missionaries. It is one of the seven mission schools run by the [[Methodist Church]] in Zimbabwe . Its sister schools are [[Waddilove High School]] in [[Marondera]], [[Chemhanza High School]] in [[Hwedza]], [[Tekwane Mission]] in Matebeleland, [[Sandringham High School]] in [[Norton]], [[Pakame High School]] in [[Shurugwi]] and [[Moleli High School]] in [[Makwiro]].

