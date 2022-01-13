Difference between revisions of "Kwenda Secondary School"
==Associations==
|−
|+
Famous names associated with the school
|+
.
==Other information==
|Kwenda Secondary School
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-22-422
Kwenda Secondary School (also Kwenda Mission High School) is a high school near Sadza Growth Point, Chikomba District, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
Location
Address: Kwenda Mission Farm, Ward 22, Sadza Growth Point, P. Bag 2001, Chikomba.
Telephone: 022-422,
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
The mission was opened in 1892 by Methodist (Wesley) Missionaries. It is one of the seven mission schools run by the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe. Its sister schools are Waddilove High School in Marondera, Chemhanza Secondary School in Hwedza, Tekwane Mission in Matebeleland, Sandringham Secondary School in Norton, Pakame High School in Shurugwi and Moleli High School in Makwiro.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Headmaster - Mr. Manhera
Principal and Chief Administrator - Rev Dr Muwanzi
- O and A level courses offered.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
- Oliver Munyaradzi, Doctor, elected to House of Assembly in 1980.
Other information
Further Reading
References
