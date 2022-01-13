* [[Oliver Munyaradzi]], Doctor, elected to [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980''' .

Famous names associated with the school .

Famous names associated with the school.





Kwenda Secondary School (also Kwenda Mission High School) is a high school near Sadza Growth Point, Chikomba District, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.





See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: Kwenda Mission Farm, Ward 22, Sadza Growth Point, P. Bag 2001, Chikomba.

Telephone: 022-422,

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

The mission was opened in 1892 by Methodist (Wesley) Missionaries. It is one of the seven mission schools run by the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe. Its sister schools are Waddilove High School in Marondera, Chemhanza Secondary School in Hwedza, Tekwane Mission in Matebeleland, Sandringham Secondary School in Norton, Pakame High School in Shurugwi and Moleli High School in Makwiro.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Headmaster - Mr. Manhera

Principal and Chief Administrator - Rev Dr Muwanzi

O and A level courses offered.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Oliver Munyaradzi, Doctor, elected to House of Assembly in 1980.

Other information

Further Reading

















References

</references>