Schools Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
'''Kyle College''' is an independent, co-educational, boarding and day school about 6 km outside [[Masvingo]], in [[Masvingo Province]].
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See Association of Trust Schools.
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
(September 2021) <br/>
(September 2021)
Address: <br/>
Address:
Telephone: <br/>
Telephone:
Cell: <br/>
Cell:
Email: <br/>
Email:
Web:  <br/>
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/kylecollege/.
  
 
==History==
 
==History==
'''Kyle College''' is an independent, co-educational, boarding and day school situated about 6 km from the centre of [[Masvingo]] on Capota Road on the Eastern side of the Shagashe river. It has views of the Ruvure, Nyuni and Nyanda hills to the South, and the Mangwandi granite dome in the North West.
  
 
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
South Eastern College is an [[Association of Trust Schools]].  
Kyle College is an [[Association of Trust Schools]].  
  
 
Student body, number and ages
 
Student body, number and ages
Line 34: Line 41:
 
==Associations==
 
==Associations==
 
Famous names associated with the school.  
 
Famous names associated with the school.  
* [[Tafadzwa Chitokwindo]] - Zimbabwe Rugby Player
  
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==
Line 39: Line 47:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
Kyle College is an independent, co-educational, boarding and day school about 6 km outside Masvingo, in Masvingo Province.


See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/kylecollege/.

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Kyle College is an independent, co-educational, boarding and day school situated about 6 km from the centre of Masvingo on Capota Road on the Eastern side of the Shagashe river. It has views of the Ruvure, Nyuni and Nyanda hills to the South, and the Mangwandi granite dome in the North West.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Kyle College is an Association of Trust Schools.

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

