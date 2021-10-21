Difference between revisions of "Kyle College"
Revision as of 13:50, 21 October 2021
Kyle College is an independent, co-educational, boarding and day school about 6 km outside Masvingo, in Masvingo Province.
Location
(September 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/kylecollege/.
History
Kyle College is an independent, co-educational, boarding and day school situated about 6 km from the centre of Masvingo on Capota Road on the Eastern side of the Shagashe river. It has views of the Ruvure, Nyuni and Nyanda hills to the South, and the Mangwandi granite dome in the North West.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Kyle College is an Association of Trust Schools.
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
- Tafadzwa Chitokwindo - Zimbabwe Rugby Player