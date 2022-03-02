L.A Beatz real name Lazarus Nyashanu is a Zimbabwean born music producer. He is known for producing Imali Eningi by Big Zulu featuring Intaba yaseDubai and Riky Rick.

Background

L.A Beatz was born and raised in Bulawayo.[1]

Career

He started playing drums at the Apostolic Faith Mission of Africa in Zimbabwe. L.A Beatz left Zimbabwe in 2014 and joined River of Life Ministries in Johannesburg and he also played drums there. In 2015, he joined the professional music industry. L.A Beatz is a producer under Inkabi Records. In 2021, he launched his own record label, AN Entertainment which was registered in 2019. The song Imali Eningi won the South African Music Awards (Sama) best collaboration award.[1]

He worked with the likes of Tik Take Music, LBee and Musiholiq before meeting Big Zulu in 2016. Narrating how he met Big Zulu, L.A Beatz said he stayed in the same complex with him. One day, he approached Big Zulu and gave him his beat which he loved and used on his first album, UShun WeNkabi.

After that, L.A Beatz and Big Zulu began working together and L.A Beatz produced Imali Eningi, Amamillion, and Amabillion. He was also involved in the making of Vuma Dlozi, a track Big Zulu featured Mnqobi Yazo as well as Big Zulu’s Ungqonqgoshe Wongqongqoshe album. The songs, iMali Eningi, iSiginci and Amamillion received Platinum Plaques from streams.[2]