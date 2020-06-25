Difference between revisions of "Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe (LEDRIZ)"

Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe

The Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe (LEDRIZ) is a research think-tank of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU). It was established in September 2003 under a Deed of Trust. LEDRIZ is governed by a Board comprising six trade union leaders nominated by the General Council of the ZCTU and four distinguished academics and civil society leaders.

Background

The main objective of LEDRIZ is to develop through research, well-grounded pro-working people policy positions designed to influence development processes and outcomes at national, regional and international levels. LEDRIZ is a member of the Africa Labour Research Network (ALRN) which brings together research institutions linked to national trade union federations and their research departments across the African continent.

LEDRIZ has also published an update of the "Beyond ESAP" book published by the ZCTU in 1996 entitled "Beyond the Enclave: Towards a Pro-Poor and Inclusive Development Strategy for Zimbabwe". It provides a much needed alternative policy framework and paradigm for addressing Zimbabwe's economic and social challenges and for seizing opportunities during this century's second decade and beyond. Providing concrete suggestions on policy formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation in various sectors to promote inclusive growth and humane development, the book argues for a new approach to development based on pro-poor and socially inclusive strategies. LEDRIZ was indentified as a good practice labour-related research think thank by the Solidarity Centre (USA) in 2012.[1]





Vision

LEDRIZ's vision is an empowered labour movement able to influence policy formulation, decision making processes and outcomes towards human centred development. Its research is intended to be of a high standard, practical and relevant in order to reach, and be used by a wide spectrum of stakeholders ranging from the labour movement, cooperating partners such as othe research instites, business government and other interested groups.

Mission

LEDRIZ's mission is to strengthen the labour movement's capacity to carry out policy oriented research that will protect, safeguard and advance the rights and interests of working people in Zimbabwe.

Strategic Objectives

Evidence-based policy research

Capacity Building

Technical Support

Networking

Consultancy

The Team

Founding Director - Dr Godfrey Kanyenze

Senior Researcher - Prosper Chitambara

Senior Researcher/Economist - Naome Chakanya

Researcher - Nyasha Muchichwa

Finance and Administrative Officer - Tawanda Mujajati

Bookkeeper - Wendy Zaranyika

Administrative Assistant - Emmaculate Moyo

Office Orderly - Isaac Mudzimu

Publications

POLICY BRIEF - Harnessing Zimbabwe’s Potential for Green Energy and Green Jobs in the Energy Sector - Year Published 2015

My Socio Economic Rights

FUNDAMENTAL SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC RIGHTS FRAMEWORK

ECONOMIC LITERACY MANUAL For TRADE UNIONS TRAINERS & READERS - Year Published 2008

Beyond the Enclave. Towards a Pro-Poor and Inclusive Development Strategy for Zimbabwe - Year Published 2011

The Decent Work Agenda in Zimbabwe - Year Published 2006

The Search For Sustainable Human Development In Africa - Year Published 2007

Address: 78 East Road, Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe

Tel: +263 242 308846

E-mail: admin@ledriz.co.zw



