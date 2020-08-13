Difference between revisions of "Lackson Maronga"

In July 2018, Lackson Maronga was elected to Ward 35 Zvimba RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 7403 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 35 Zvimba RDC with 7403 votes, beating Michael Gomo of Zanu-PF with 4560 votes, Michael Gwesuof MDC-T with 2007 votes, Bigboy Gwese of UDA with 449 votes, Sheperd Lapuseni of ZIPP with 388 votes, Nyadzisai Samison of PRC with 220votes and Liveson Chinhoyi of NPF with 217 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

