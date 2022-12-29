Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Ladislus Ndoro"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "<newsblank:.*\n\*blank:.*\n<\/news>" to "")
 
Line 79: Line 79:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Ladislus Ndoro''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Murehwa West Constituency]].  
+
'''Ladislus Fungayi Ndoro''' is a Zanu PF politician. He was elected into [[parliament]] in '''July 2013''' to represent [[Murehwa]] West Constituency.  
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
Ladislus Fungayi Ndoro was born on 5 February 1969 in Murehwa
+
'''Born:''' '''5 February 1969''' in [[Murehwa]]. <br/>
  
==Political career==
+
==School / Education==
##Career##
+
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
  
{| class="pintablefloat"
 
|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See
 
|- class="pintablemore" 
 
| |
 
* [[Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Ministry of Finance]]
 
* [[Robert Mugabe]]
 
* [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]
 
* [[Tendai Biti]]
 
* [[Welshman Ncube]]
 
|}
 
  
{{#seo:
+
==Service/Career==
|title=About Ladislus Fungayi Ndoro - Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|titlemode=replace
 
|keywords=Wikipedia Ladislus Fungayi Ndoro
 
|description=
 
}}
 
  
  
 +
==Events==
  
 +
  
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
  
  
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=Ladislus Ndoro
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords=Mrewa,Zanu PF,
 +
|description= Member of Parliament
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
  
+
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
 
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 

Latest revision as of 07:59, 29 December 2022

Ladislus Ndoro
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyZANU-PF

Ladislus Fungayi Ndoro is a Zanu PF politician. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Murehwa West Constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 5 February 1969 in Murehwa.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.


Service/Career

Events

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Ladislus_Ndoro&oldid=122161"