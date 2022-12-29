|
'''Ladislus Ndoro''' is a
Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Murehwa West Constituency ]]. |+
'''Ladislus Ndoro''' is a politician. He was elected into parliamentin July 2013to represent [[MurehwaWest Constituency.
==
Background== |+
====
Ladislus Fungayi Ndoro was born on 5 February 1969 in Murehwa |+
5 February 1969in Murehwa
==
Political career== |+
====
|−
##Career## |+
Latest revision as of 07:59, 29 December 2022
|Ladislus Ndoro
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Ladislus Fungayi Ndoro is a Zanu PF politician. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Murehwa West Constituency.
Personal Details
Born: 5 February 1969 in Murehwa.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Events
References