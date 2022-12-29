Pindula

==Service/Career==
 
==Events==

Ladislus Ndoro
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyZANU-PF

Ladislus Fungayi Ndoro is a Zanu PF politician. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Murehwa West Constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 5 February 1969 in Murehwa.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.


Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Murehwa West returned to Parliament:

  • Ladislus Ndoro of Zanu PF with 12 779 votes or 70.78 percent,
  • Leonard Mandaza of MDC–T with 3 665 votes or 20.30 percent,
  • Alaska Kumirai of MDC–N with 954 votes or 5.28 percent,
  • 2 others with 657 votes or 3.64 percent.

Total 18 055 votes

Events

References

