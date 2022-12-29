Difference between revisions of "Ladislus Ndoro"
Latest revision as of 09:15, 29 December 2022
|Ladislus Ndoro
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Ladislus Fungayi Ndoro is a Zanu PF politician. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Murehwa West Constituency.
Personal Details
Born: 5 February 1969 in Murehwa.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Murehwa West returned to Parliament:
- Ladislus Ndoro of Zanu PF with 12 779 votes or 70.78 percent,
- Leonard Mandaza of MDC–T with 3 665 votes or 20.30 percent,
- Alaska Kumirai of MDC–N with 954 votes or 5.28 percent,
- 2 others with 657 votes or 3.64 percent.
Total 18 055 votes