* 2 others with 657 votes or 3.64 percent.

* [[Alaska Kumirai]] of MDC–N with 954 votes or 5.28 percent,

* [[Leonard Mandaza]] of MDC–T with 3 665 votes or 20.30 percent,

* '''Ladislus Ndoro''' of Zanu PF with 12 779 votes or 70.78 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Murehwa]] West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Ladislus Fungayi Ndoro is a Zanu PF politician. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Murehwa West Constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 5 February 1969 in Murehwa.



School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.





Service/Career

