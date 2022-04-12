Difference between revisions of "Lady Bee"
Lady Bee also known as Lady B real name Brenda Bechani is a Zimbabwean dancehall musician. Lady Bee is known for her controversial and sometimes vulgar lyrics.
Background
Husband
Lady Bee's husband is Ronald Gwindi. The couple tied the knot at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts. The two had been together for 12 years before they decided to get married and met in high school.[1]
Career
In 2013, Lady Bee was quoted saying she had quit singing vulgar lyrics and erotic dance moves.[2]
