Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Lady Bee"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Lady Bee''' also known as '''Lady B''' real name '''Brenda Bechani''' is a Zimbabwean dancehall musician. '''Lady Bee''' is known for her controversial...")
 
m
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox person
 +
| pre-nominals  =
 +
| name              =  Lady Bee<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 +
| post-nominals  =
 +
| image              =  Lady-Bee.jpg<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 +
| image_upright =
 +
| alt                = Lady Bee Biography
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| pronunciation      =
 +
| birth_name        =  Brenda Bechani<!-- only use if different from name above -->
 +
| birth_date        =  <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        =  <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| burial_place      =  <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
 +
| burial_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        =
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        =
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 +
| known_for          = Being a Zimdancehall musician
 +
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| height            =  <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m""  or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| weight            =  <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =  <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            = [[Ronald Gwindi]] <!-- Use article title or common name -->
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          =
 +
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
 +
| mother            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| father            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| family            =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| website            =  {{URL|https://www.facebook.com/ladybeezim}}
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
}}
 +
 +
 
'''Lady Bee''' also known as '''Lady B''' real name '''Brenda Bechani''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] [[Zimdancehall|dancehall]] musician. '''Lady Bee''' is known for her controversial and sometimes vulgar lyrics.
 
'''Lady Bee''' also known as '''Lady B''' real name '''Brenda Bechani''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] [[Zimdancehall|dancehall]] musician. '''Lady Bee''' is known for her controversial and sometimes vulgar lyrics.
  
Line 18: Line 101:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Lady Bee, Lady Bee Zimbabwe, Lady Bee Biography, Lady Bee Zimdancehall, Lady Bee Husband
 
|keywords= Lady Bee, Lady Bee Zimbabwe, Lady Bee Biography, Lady Bee Zimdancehall, Lady Bee Husband
|description=  
+
|description= Lady Bee also known as Lady B real name Brenda Bechani is a Zimbabwean dancehall musician. Lady Bee is known for her controversial and sometimes vulgar lyrics.
|image=  
+
|image= Lady Bee Zimbabwe Biography.jpg
 
|image_alt= Lady Bee Biography
 
|image_alt= Lady Bee Biography
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Zimdancehall Musicians]]
 
[[Category:Zimdancehall Musicians]]

Latest revision as of 13:04, 12 April 2022

Lady Bee
Lady Bee Biography
BornBrenda Bechani
Known forBeing a Zimdancehall musician
Spouse(s)Ronald Gwindi
Websitewww.facebook.com/ladybeezim


Lady Bee also known as Lady B real name Brenda Bechani is a Zimbabwean dancehall musician. Lady Bee is known for her controversial and sometimes vulgar lyrics.

Background

Husband

Lady Bee's husband is Ronald Gwindi. The couple tied the knot at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts. The two had been together for 12 years before they decided to get married and met in high school.[1]

Career

In 2013, Lady Bee was quoted saying she had quit singing vulgar lyrics and erotic dance moves.[2]

References

  1. Trust Khosa, LADY B TIES KNOT, H-Metro, Published: April 12, 2022, Retrieved: April 12, 2022
  2. Kennedy Nyavaya, Sorry guys I’m taken: Lady B, The Standard, Published: February 5, 2017, Retrieved: April 12, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Lady_Bee&oldid=116591"