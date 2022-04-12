|description= Lady Bee also known as Lady B real name Brenda Bechani is a Zimbabwean dancehall musician. Lady Bee is known for her controversial and sometimes vulgar lyrics.

'''Lady Bee''' also known as '''Lady B''' real name '''Brenda Bechani''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] [[Zimdancehall|dancehall]] musician. '''Lady Bee''' is known for her controversial and sometimes vulgar lyrics.

'''Lady Bee''' also known as '''Lady B''' real name '''Brenda Bechani''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] [[Zimdancehall|dancehall]] musician. '''Lady Bee''' is known for her controversial and sometimes vulgar lyrics.

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = Brenda Bechani<!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = Lady-Bee.jpg<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Lady Bee<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->



Lady Bee also known as Lady B real name Brenda Bechani is a Zimbabwean dancehall musician. Lady Bee is known for her controversial and sometimes vulgar lyrics.

Background

Husband

Lady Bee's husband is Ronald Gwindi. The couple tied the knot at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts. The two had been together for 12 years before they decided to get married and met in high school.[1]

Career

In 2013, Lady Bee was quoted saying she had quit singing vulgar lyrics and erotic dance moves.[2]