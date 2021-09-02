Lady Du real name Duduzile Ngwenya is a South African singer, rapper, dancer and songwriter. Lady Du is well known for the Amapiano hit song Umsebenzi Wethu. In August 2021, Lady Du was announced as the first guest judge to replace Somizi Mhlongo on the first Idols Season 17 live show on 28 August 2021.

Background

Lady Du is from Vosloorus. She is the granddaughter of Alias, the owner of the first nightclub in Vosloorus, daughter of DJ Choc and niece of YFM’s DJ Zan-D.[1]

Lady Du passed out during her performance on 9 August 2021 after hearing the tragic news about Mpura and Killer Kau. Killer Kau and Mpura died in a head-on collision accident.[2]

Real Name

Duduzile Ngwenya[1]

Fiance

Andile Mxakaza

Andile Mxakaza and Lady Du got engaged in August 2020, 3 months into the relationship.[3]

Education

After high school, Lady Du received a bursary from Carnival City to study Somatology in London. She spent a year travelling 108 countries as a cosmetologist and skin therapist on a cruise ship.[4]

Career

Lady Du began her journey as a hip-hop DJ at age nine.[1] She won the DJ Explosion aged 9.[5]

In 2016 Lady Du took up a job as a logistics manager and worked a nine-to-five job while still pursuing music. She released the song Umsebenzi Wethu with JazziQ.[4]

She wrote the song Dakiwe in August 2019 when she was struggling financially and was just not in a good space. Lady Du said despite writing the song Dakiwe she does not drink alcohol. She said she wrote the song to be about alcohol but it is about more than that.

Her song Zuma Yi Star was not intended to come out at the time South Africa was going through the looting and protests around Jacob Zuma’s arrest.

She wrote about Zuma after a video of him dancing with his family in Nkandla surfaced in May 2021.[5]