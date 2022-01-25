The park was previously named Lake Mcllwaine after Sir Robert Mcllwaine, who was a judge of the [[High Court]] and founder of Zimbabwe’s Soil and Water Conservation Movement. Lake Chivero Recreational Park was opened in ''' 1952 ''' .

Distances are from the junction of Samora Machel Avenue and Bishop Gaul Avenue. Continue on Samora Machel Avenue, which becomes the [[Bulawayo]] Road (A5) out of Harare. 25.8 KM ignore and pass the turnoff for the north side of Lake Chivero and continue on the A5. 29.9 KM cross the Manyame River Bridge, 30 KM turn left at signpost for Lake Chivero Recreational Park. 30.7 KM turn right for the National Park (the left fork goes to the Dam wall) 31.3 KM turn left to cross the railway track and continue on the gravel road up and over the hill, 33.4 KM turn right for the National Park (left is for the Tree Society site) 34.2 KM reach Lake Chivero Recreational Park Entrance Gate. <ref name="ZFG"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/harare/lake-chivero-recreational-park Lake Chivero Recreational Park], ''ZFG, Published: , Retrieved: 16 April 2018''</ref>

* When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 6 am to 6 pm

'''Lake Chivero Recreational Park''' is a national park in the [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. The park is run by the [[Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority]]. The game park is home to different species of wild animals which include the [[ rhino ]] , [[giraffe]]s and waterbuck, ostriches, zebras, [[crocodile]]s , wildebeest and elands. The Park has lodges, chalets, a caravan site and picnic sites which visitors can utilise .

Visitors Guide

When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 6 am to 6 pm

Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees charged

Background

The park was previously named Lake Mcllwaine after Sir Robert Mcllwaine, who was a judge of the High Court and founder of Zimbabwe’s Soil and Water Conservation Movement. Lake Chivero Recreational Park was opened in 1952.

Some of the animals species found in the park include Rhinoceros, Giraffe, Zebra, Impala, Kudu, Tsessebe, Ostrich, Eland, Sable, Baboon, Velvet Monkey, Bush pig, Rock hyrax, Scrub hare, Bush squirrel, Duiker, Warthog, Civet, Genet, Black-backed jackal, porcupine, pangolin, Bushbaby, Night ape.

It is also a paradise of birds such as African open bill stork, Barbets, Bee-eaters, Buzzard's coots, Cormorants, Doves, Hamerkops, Jacana, Kingfisher, Grey heron, Grey herons, Goliath heron, fish eagle, Gloss starling, Lilac-breasted roller to mention the few. The park has rock paintings which existed approximately 100years back. [2]

Pictures

