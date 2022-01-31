Difference between revisions of "Lake Kariba Recreational Park"
'''Lake Kariba Recreational Park ''' is a game park in the [[Mashonaland West Province]], [[Zimbabwe]]. The park is situated close to Lake Kariba, where different types of fish are found. Some of the fish include; tigerfish, bream, nkupe, chessa, bottlenose, vundu and barbell.
'''Lake Kariba Recreational Park ''' is a game park in the [[Mashonaland West Province]], [[Zimbabwe]]. The park is situated close to Lake Kariba, where different types of fish are found. Some of the fish include; tigerfish, bream, nkupe, chessa, bottlenose, vundu and barbell.
From the Harare-ChirunduRoad turn off at Makuti Hotel on the tarred road signposted for Karibatown. For those going to Nyanyana, the turn-off to the camp is 56 KM from Makuti and is signposted. From this turn-off to the camp is 6 kilometres of dirt road. Karibatown is only 28 kilometres away. <ref name="ZFG"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/mashonaland-west/lake-kariba-recreational-park Lake Kariba Recreational Park], ''ZFG, Published , Retrieved:17 April 2018''</ref>
From the Harare-Chirundu Road turn off at Makuti Hotel on the tarred road signposted for Kariba town. For those going to Nyanyana, the turn-off to the camp is 56 KM from Makuti and is signposted. From this turn-off to the camp is 6 kilometres of dirt road. Kariba town is only 28 kilometres away.<ref name="ZFG"> [http://zimfieldguide.com/mashonaland-west/lake-kariba-recreational-park Lake Kariba Recreational Park], ''ZFG, Published , Retrieved:17 April 2018''</ref>
==Activities==
==Activities==
Visitors are allowed to use their cars for game viewing and boats for fishing during their stay at the recreational park. There are twenty camping sites available within 100 metres of the lakeshore. Some of the housing facilities include
Visitors are allowed to use their cars for game viewing and boats for fishing during their stay at the recreational park. There are twenty camping sites available within 100 metres of the lakeshore. Some of the housing facilities include
*Nzou Lodge Complex
* Nzou Lodge Complex
*Wild Heritage
* Wild Heritage
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]][[Category:Zimbabwe Gameparks And Safari]]
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
[[Category:Zimbabwe Gameparks And Safari
]]
Lake Kariba Recreational Park is a game park in the Mashonaland West Province, Zimbabwe. The park is situated close to Lake Kariba, where different types of fish are found. Some of the fish include; tigerfish, bream, nkupe, chessa, bottlenose, vundu and barbell.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Visitors Guide
- When to visit: All year around
- Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees charged
- Cell: 071 757 6443
Location
From the Harare-Chirundu Road turn off at Makuti Hotel on the tarred road signposted for Kariba town. For those going to Nyanyana, the turn-off to the camp is 56 KM from Makuti and is signposted. From this turn-off to the camp is 6 kilometres of dirt road. Kariba town is only 28 kilometres away. [1]
Activities
Visitors are allowed to use their cars for game viewing and boats for fishing during their stay at the recreational park. There are twenty camping sites available within 100 metres of the lakeshore. Some of the housing facilities include
- Nzou Lodge Complex
- Wild Heritage
References
- ↑ Lake Kariba Recreational Park, ZFG, Published , Retrieved:17 April 2018