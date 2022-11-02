Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Lake Kariba Recreational Park"

Page Discussion
 
Line 74: Line 74:
  
  
'''Lake Kariba Recreational Park ''' is a game park in the [[Mashonaland West Province]], [[Zimbabwe]]. The park is situated close to Lake Kariba, where different types of fish are found. Some of the fish include; tigerfish, bream, nkupe, chessa, bottlenose, vundu and barbell.
+
'''Lake Kariba Recreational Park ''' is a game park in the [[Mashonaland West Province]], [[Zimbabwe]]. The park is situated close to [[Lake Kariba]], where different types of fish are found. Some of the fish include; tigerfish, bream, nkupe, chessa, bottlenose, vundu and barbell. It is under [[Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority]].  
  
 
See [[Wildlife, Zimbabwe]].<br/>
 
See [[Wildlife, Zimbabwe]].<br/>

Latest revision as of 09:53, 2 November 2022

Lake Kariba Recreational Park
Kariba recreational.jpg


Lake Kariba Recreational Park is a game park in the Mashonaland West Province, Zimbabwe. The park is situated close to Lake Kariba, where different types of fish are found. Some of the fish include; tigerfish, bream, nkupe, chessa, bottlenose, vundu and barbell. It is under Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority.

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

Visitors Guide

  • When to visit: All year around
  • Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees charged
  • Cell: 071 757 6443

Location

From the Harare-Chirundu Road turn off at Makuti Hotel on the tarred road signposted for Kariba town. For those going to Nyanyana, the turn-off to the camp is 56 KM from Makuti and is signposted. From this turn-off to the camp is 6 kilometres of dirt road. Kariba town is only 28 kilometres away. [1]

Activities

Visitors are allowed to use their cars for game viewing and boats for fishing during their stay at the recreational park. There are twenty camping sites available within 100 metres of the lakeshore. Some of the housing facilities include

  • Nzou Lodge Complex
  • Wild Heritage

References

  1. Lake Kariba Recreational Park, ZFG, Published , Retrieved:17 April 2018
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Lake_Kariba_Recreational_Park&oldid=121119"