Difference between revisions of "Lake Kariba Recreational Park"

'''Lake Kariba Recreational Park ''' is a game park in the [[Mashonaland West Province]], [[Zimbabwe]]. The park is situated close to [[ Lake Kariba ]] , where different types of fish are found. Some of the fish include; tigerfish, bream, nkupe, chessa, bottlenose, vundu and barbell . It is under [[Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority]] .

Visitors Guide

When to visit: All year around

Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees charged

Cell: 071 757 6443

Location

From the Harare-Chirundu Road turn off at Makuti Hotel on the tarred road signposted for Kariba town. For those going to Nyanyana, the turn-off to the camp is 56 KM from Makuti and is signposted. From this turn-off to the camp is 6 kilometres of dirt road. Kariba town is only 28 kilometres away. [1]

Activities

Visitors are allowed to use their cars for game viewing and boats for fishing during their stay at the recreational park. There are twenty camping sites available within 100 metres of the lakeshore. Some of the housing facilities include

Nzou Lodge Complex

Wild Heritage