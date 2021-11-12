Lake Mutikirikwi, also known as Lake Kyle, was constructed in ''' 1960 ''' by the Rhodesian government. The main purpose of constructing the dam was to provide the region with enough water for irrigation and other agricultural activities all year round.<ref name="ZimParks">, [http://www.zimparks.org/index.php/parks-overview/recreational/kyle KYLE RECREATONAL PARK],''ZimParks'', retrieved:2 Apr 2015"</ref>

The Mutirikwe River (Mtilikwe), which rises in [[Gutu]] district, is swit flowing and when in flood, rushes over boulders which in a way dance like a mirage on a hot day. Or gallop, hence ''tirikwe tirikwe''. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>

Lake Mutirikwi is one of the inland lakes found in Zimbabwe. It is located in Masvingo Province, Zimbabwe a few miles away from the Great Zimbabwe National Monument. The Mutiriwki Lake covers an area of approximately 90 sq km² (when full) with a total capacity of 1,378 million cubic metres, a catchment area of 3900 km sq and a surface area of 9105 hectares. Rivers which flow into Lake Mutirikiwi include the Mbebvi River, Matare River, Popoteke River, Umpopinvani River, Makurumidzi River, and Shagashe River.[1]





Background

The Mutirikwe River (Mtilikwe), which rises in Gutu district, is swit flowing and when in flood, rushes over boulders which in a way dance like a mirage on a hot day. Or gallop, hence tirikwe tirikwe. [2] Lake Mutikirikwi, also known as Lake Kyle, was constructed in 1960 by the Rhodesian government. The main purpose of constructing the dam was to provide the region with enough water for irrigation and other agricultural activities all year round.[3]

The Dam

Lake Mutirikwi covers about 9 300 hectares. The dam has a variety of species which include fish of different types. The most popular types of fish found in the lake include largemouth bass, greenland bream, Mozambican bream, red-breamed fish, spotted catlet among others.[3]

Recreational Activities

Fishing is the major recreational activity done at Lake Mutirikwi. Besides activities in the lake, visitors can also enjoy activities in the Mutirikwi Recreational Park which is located in the same vicinity with the lake. The Park is home to more than 25 species of wild mammals. Some commonly cited animals include; buffalo, common duiker, eland, impala, kudu, reedbuck, warthog, waterbuck, white rhinoceros, wildebeest, zebra, giraffe, squirrel, black-backed jackal, leopard, honey badger, rockdassie, hippopotamus, ostrich, crocodile and porcupine. Some of the rarer species include; antbear, bushbuck, bush pig, klipspringer, sable and steenbuck.[3]

Picnic Sites

The picnic sites have ablution and fireplaces. The sites are mainly for day use. Popoteke Picnic Site located approximately 10 km from the Kyle entrance gate and situated in the northern portion of the Park. The Popoteke gorge site adjoins a special conservation area; a refuge rich in estuarine for spawning fish. The woodland type is predominantly Miombo with Brachystegia spiciformis and julbernada globiflora as constituent species. The gorge offers a spectacular view. Mutirikwi Picnic Site located 6 km from the Tourist Office.[3]

Activities

Game viewing - visitors use their own vehicles for transport.

Fishing - visitors bring their own fishing gear and boats.

Guided Walks

Guided horse rides

Arboretum walk - unguided walk from Tourist Office to the campsites

Scenic view - Uchicho; view of the lake and mountains

Bompst boat club.[3]























