Revision as of 08:47, 17 October 2021
|Lalela Mswane
|Born
|March 27, 1997
KwaSokhulu
|Known for
|Being Miss South Africa 2021
|Website
|www
Lalela Mswane is a South African dancer, model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss South Africa 2021.
Background
Mswane was born in KwaSokhulu, near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.[1]
Education
She holds a Bachelor of Law qualification from the University of Pretoria.
Miss South Africa 2021
Lalela Mswane won prizes and sponsorships worth over R4 million. This included R1m in cash plus the use of a furnished luxury apartment in Central Square Sandton and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan for the year of her reign.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 TONI JAYE SINGER, All hail queen Lalela Mswane, winner of the 2021 Miss SA pageant, TimesLive, Published: October 16, 2021, Retrieved: October 16, 2021