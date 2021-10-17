Pindula

Lalela Mswane
Lalela Mswane Biography
Born (1997-03-27) March 27, 1997 (age 24)
KwaSokhulu
Known forBeing Miss South Africa 2021
Websitewww.instagram.com/lalela_mswane/

Lalela Mswane is a South African dancer, model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss South Africa 2021.

Background

Mswane was born in KwaSokhulu, near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.[1]

Education

She holds a Bachelor of Law qualification from the University of Pretoria.

Miss South Africa 2021

Lalela Mswane won prizes and sponsorships worth over R4 million. This included R1m in cash plus the use of a furnished luxury apartment in Central Square Sandton and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan for the year of her reign.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 TONI JAYE SINGER, All hail queen Lalela Mswane, winner of the 2021 Miss SA pageant, TimesLive, Published: October 16, 2021, Retrieved: October 16, 2021
