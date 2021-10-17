|description= Lalela Mswane is a South African dancer, model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss South Africa 2021.

Background

Mswane was born in KwaSokhulu, near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.[1]

Education

She holds a Bachelor of Law qualification from the University of Pretoria.[2]

Miss South Africa 2021

Lalela Mswane won prizes and sponsorships worth over R4 million. This included R1m in cash plus the use of a furnished luxury apartment in Central Square Sandton and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan for the year of her reign.[1]