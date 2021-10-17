Difference between revisions of "Lalela Mswane"
She holds a Bachelor of Law qualification from the University of Pretoria.
She holds a Bachelor of Law qualification from the University of Pretoria.
|title= Lalela Mswane Biography: Background, Age, Education, Miss South Africa 2021 -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|title= Lalela Mswane Biography: Background, Age, Education, Miss South Africa 2021-Pindula, Local Knowledge
|description=
|description=
|image=
|image=
|Lalela Mswane
|Born
|March 27, 1997
KwaSokhulu
|Known for
|Being Miss South Africa 2021
|Website
|www
Lalela Mswane is a South African dancer, model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss South Africa 2021.
Background
Mswane was born in KwaSokhulu, near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.[1]
Education
She holds a Bachelor of Law qualification from the University of Pretoria.[2]
Miss South Africa 2021
Lalela Mswane won prizes and sponsorships worth over R4 million. This included R1m in cash plus the use of a furnished luxury apartment in Central Square Sandton and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan for the year of her reign.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 TONI JAYE SINGER, All hail queen Lalela Mswane, winner of the 2021 Miss SA pageant, TimesLive, Published: October 16, 2021, Retrieved: October 16, 2021
- ↑ Getting to know Miss SA finalist Lalela Mswane, Glamour, Published: September 30, 2021, Retrieved: October 17, 2021