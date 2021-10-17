Pindula

==Education==
 
==Education==
  
She holds a Bachelor of Law qualification from the University of Pretoria.
She holds a Bachelor of Law qualification from the University of Pretoria.<ref name="G">[https://www.glamour.co.za/celebrity-news/getting-to-know-miss-sa-finalist-lalela-mswane-71227fab-5e2a-4955-b6bb-0f459ba34596 Getting to know Miss SA finalist Lalela Mswane], ''Glamour'', Published: September 30, 2021, Retrieved: October 17, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Miss South Africa 2021==
 
==Miss South Africa 2021==
Line 99: Line 99:
  
 
[[Category:Miss South Africa]]
 
[[Category:Miss South Africa]]

Latest revision as of 08:51, 17 October 2021

Lalela Mswane
Lalela Mswane Biography
Born (1997-03-27) March 27, 1997 (age 24)
KwaSokhulu
Known forBeing Miss South Africa 2021
Websitewww.instagram.com/lalela_mswane/

Lalela Mswane is a South African dancer, model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss South Africa 2021.

Background

Mswane was born in KwaSokhulu, near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.[1]

Education

She holds a Bachelor of Law qualification from the University of Pretoria.[2]

Miss South Africa 2021

Lalela Mswane won prizes and sponsorships worth over R4 million. This included R1m in cash plus the use of a furnished luxury apartment in Central Square Sandton and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan for the year of her reign.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 TONI JAYE SINGER, All hail queen Lalela Mswane, winner of the 2021 Miss SA pageant, TimesLive, Published: October 16, 2021, Retrieved: October 16, 2021
  2. Getting to know Miss SA finalist Lalela Mswane, Glamour, Published: September 30, 2021, Retrieved: October 17, 2021
