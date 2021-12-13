Difference between revisions of "Lalela Mswane"
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 10:14, 13 December 2021
|Lalela Mswane
|Born
|March 27, 1997
KwaSokhulu
|Known for
|Being Miss South Africa 2021
|Website
|www
Lalela Mswane is a South African dancer, model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss South Africa 2021.
Background
Mswane was born in KwaSokhulu, near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.[1]
Education
She holds a Bachelor of Law qualification from the University of Pretoria.[2]
Miss South Africa 2021
Lalela Mswane won prizes and sponsorships worth over R4 million. This included R1m in cash plus the use of a furnished luxury apartment in Central Square Sandton and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan for the year of her reign.[1]
Miss Universe 2021
Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane made the top three at the 70th Miss Universe pageant which was held in Eilat, Israel on 13 December 2021.
Mswane was crowned second runner-up with Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu taking the crown and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira the first runner-up. After the pageant, the reigning Miss South Africa said she was “overwhelmed” to make it into the top three.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 TONI JAYE SINGER, All hail queen Lalela Mswane, winner of the 2021 Miss SA pageant, TimesLive, Published: October 16, 2021, Retrieved: October 16, 2021
- ↑ Getting to know Miss SA finalist Lalela Mswane, Glamour, Published: September 30, 2021, Retrieved: October 17, 2021
- ↑ Jonisayi Maromo, WATCH: Lalela Mswane crowned second runner-up at Miss Universe pageant, Daily Voice, Published: December 13, 2021, Retrieved: December 13, 2021