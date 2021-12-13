Mswane was crowned second runner-up with Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu taking the crown and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira the first runner-up. After the pageant, the reigning Miss South Africa said she was “overwhelmed” to make it into the top three.<ref name="DV">Jonisayi Maromo, [https://www.dailyvoice.co.za/lifestyle-entertainment/lifestyle/watch-lalela-mswane-crowned-second-runner-up-at-miss-universe-pageant-14dfcc31-2b18-4a42-93e5-87ae5783fcdc WATCH: Lalela Mswane crowned second runner-up at Miss Universe pageant], ''Daily Voice'', Published: December 13, 2021, Retrieved: December 13, 2021</ref>

Lalela Mswane is a South African dancer, model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss South Africa 2021.

Background

Mswane was born in KwaSokhulu, near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.[1]

Education

She holds a Bachelor of Law qualification from the University of Pretoria.[2]

Miss South Africa 2021

Lalela Mswane won prizes and sponsorships worth over R4 million. This included R1m in cash plus the use of a furnished luxury apartment in Central Square Sandton and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan for the year of her reign.[1]

Miss Universe 2021

Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane made the top three at the 70th Miss Universe pageant which was held in Eilat, Israel on 13 December 2021.

Mswane was crowned second runner-up with Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu taking the crown and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira the first runner-up. After the pageant, the reigning Miss South Africa said she was “overwhelmed” to make it into the top three.[3]