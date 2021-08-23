He released his debut seven-track album titled Ndiwe in the UK in ''' 2010 ''' with songs like Terera and Ndiwe being well received that he was nominated for the Black Entertainment, Film, Fashion, Television, Arts and Sports Awards which celebrate black and ethnic personalities in showbiz.<ref name="NewsDay"> Winstone Antonio, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/12/10/uk-based-tu-short-back-to-promote-album/ UK-based Tu Short back to promote album], ''NewsDay'', published: December 10, 2015, retrieved: June 20, 2017</ref> He moved to the UK in 2003 where he learnt song writing and music production. Lamont has his own record label called Mambo Music.

Lamont Chitepo is a Zimbabwean Afropop musician based in the United Kingdom. He is known for his breakout record Maiwe featuring Kin.

Background

He was born in Harare in 1982. The late war veteran Herbert Chitepo was his grandfather's brother.[1]

Education

He attended Sadziwa Primary School and Mukai High School. Chitepo graduated from Birmingham City University, with a BSc Hons in Social Sciences.[2]

Career

He was discovered by Delani Makhalima in the late 90s. Lamont used to go by the moniker Tu Short and launched his music career in 1998, with a hip-hop group called Definition of Perfection. He later converted to Christianity and in 2012 started recording gospel songs such as Walk With You among others that was on his second 10-track album Invisible.

He released his debut seven-track album titled Ndiwe in the UK in 2010 with songs like Terera and Ndiwe being well received that he was nominated for the Black Entertainment, Film, Fashion, Television, Arts and Sports Awards which celebrate black and ethnic personalities in showbiz.[3] He moved to the UK in 2003 where he learnt song writing and music production. Lamont has his own record label called Mambo Music.

Discography

Albums

Ndiwe (2010)

Invisible (2014)

Maiwe (2015)

Singles

Maoko Mudenga

Maiwe ft Kin

Your Way ft Nuzak









Videos

Lamont Chitepo -Maiwe Ft Kin

Lamont Chitepo Maoko Mudenga

Lamont Chitepo ft Nuzak - Your Way dance challenge (Akay Wills & Uk_Boga)

Lamont Chitepo Terera Official Music Video

Lamont Chitepo Mufaro Music video

