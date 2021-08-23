Difference between revisions of "Lamont Chitepo"
Latest revision as of 10:00, 23 August 2021
|Lamont Chitepo
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being a musician.
|Relatives
|Herbert Chitepo
Lamont Chitepo is a Zimbabwean Afropop musician based in the United Kingdom. He is known for his breakout record Maiwe featuring Kin.
Background
He was born in Harare in 1982. The late war veteran Herbert Chitepo was his grandfather's brother.[1]
Education
He attended Sadziwa Primary School and Mukai High School. Chitepo graduated from Birmingham City University, with a BSc Hons in Social Sciences.[2]
Career
He was discovered by Delani Makhalima in the late 90s. Lamont used to go by the moniker Tu Short and launched his music career in 1998, with a hip-hop group called Definition of Perfection. He later converted to Christianity and in 2012 started recording gospel songs such as Walk With You among others that was on his second 10-track album Invisible.
He released his debut seven-track album titled Ndiwe in the UK in 2010 with songs like Terera and Ndiwe being well received that he was nominated for the Black Entertainment, Film, Fashion, Television, Arts and Sports Awards which celebrate black and ethnic personalities in showbiz.[3] He moved to the UK in 2003 where he learnt song writing and music production. Lamont has his own record label called Mambo Music.
Discography
Albums
- Ndiwe (2010)
- Invisible (2014)
- Maiwe (2015)
Singles
- Maoko Mudenga
- Maiwe ft Kin
- Your Way ft Nuzak
Videos
References
- ↑ Meet the other Chitepo, Daily News, published: December 8, 2016, retrieved: June 20, 2017
- ↑ Peter Matika, Tu Short makes waves in UK, Sunday News, published: June 7, 2015, retrieved: June 19, 2017
- ↑ Winstone Antonio, UK-based Tu Short back to promote album, NewsDay, published: December 10, 2015, retrieved: June 20, 2017