'''Lamson Moyo''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Mwenezi East Constituency]].  
+
'''Lamson Moyo''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into [[parliament]] in '''July 2013''' to represent [[Mwenezi]] East Constituency.  
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
Lamson Moyo was born on 26 September 1946 in Mwenezi
+
'''Born:''' '''26 September 1946''' in [[Mwenezi]]. <br/>
  
==Political career==
+
==School / Education==
##Career##
+
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
 +
 
 +
==Service/Career==
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Mwenezi]] West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* '''Lamson Moyo''' of Zanu PF with 22 925 votes or 94.85 percent,
 +
* [[Amos Hungwe]] of MDC–T with 1 245 votes or 5.15 percent.
 +
'''Total''' '''24 170 votes'''
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
  
Line 114: Line 116:
 
   
 
   
  
Latest revision as of 08:14, 18 January 2023

Lamson Moyo
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyZANU-PF

Lamson Moyo is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Mwenezi East Constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 26 September 1946 in Mwenezi.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mwenezi West returned to Parliament:

  • Lamson Moyo of Zanu PF with 22 925 votes or 94.85 percent,
  • Amos Hungwe of MDC–T with 1 245 votes or 5.15 percent.

Total 24 170 votes


References

