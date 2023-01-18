Difference between revisions of "Lamson Moyo"
'''Lamson Moyo''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Mwenezi East Constituency
'''Lamson Moyo''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliamentin July 2013to represent [[MweneziEast Constituency.
Career
|Lamson Moyo
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Lamson Moyo is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Mwenezi East Constituency.
Personal Details
Born: 26 September 1946 in Mwenezi.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mwenezi West returned to Parliament:
- Lamson Moyo of Zanu PF with 22 925 votes or 94.85 percent,
- Amos Hungwe of MDC–T with 1 245 votes or 5.15 percent.
Total 24 170 votes