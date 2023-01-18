|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See

* [[Amos Hungwe]] of MDC–T with 1 245 votes or 5.15 percent.

* '''Lamson Moyo''' of Zanu PF with 22 925 votes or 94.85 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Mwenezi]] West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Lamson Moyo was born on 26 September 1946 in Mwenezi

'''Lamson Moyo''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into [[ parliament ]] in ''' July 2013 ''' to represent [[Mwenezi ]] East Constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 26 September 1946 in Mwenezi.



School / Education

Service/Career

