In July 2018, Lancelot Muzivi was elected to Ward 11 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 1242 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Buhera RDC with 1242 votes, beating Aggrippah Biza of MDC Alliance with 552 votes and Tawanda Chekerai of ZIPP with 37 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

