Difference between revisions of "Lancet"

Lancet Clinical Laboratories is an independent pathology laboratory in Zimbabwe. It was established in 2010 to provide medical laboratory, consultative and referral services. Lancet Clinical Laboratories is part of an internationally accredited pathology laboratory, the Lancet Group of Laboratories operating in over 14 African countries at present.
Contact Details
Lancet Clinical Laboratories, 22 Fife Avenue Cnr Blakiston Avenue, Harare.
Tel: +263 4 792256 / 263 4 706365, +263 4 772143 127 / +263 4 772 143 130
Email: customercare@lancet.co.zw
Website: www.lancet.co.zw
146a A2, (Enterprise Road) Harare
Borrowdale race Course, Borrowdale Road,Harare
Bulawayo Depot
Ground Floor, Halyet House, Cnr 9th Ave / J. Tongogara Ave, Bulawayo
Tel: 00 263 9 75680 / 00 263 9 75681/ 00 263 9 75685 / 00 263 9 75686
Cell: 00 263 783 659 740
Fax: 00 263 9 75689
E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw
Website: www.lancet.co.zw
Working Hours: Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm, Sat: 8am - 12pm
Mutare Depot
Ground Floor, Medical Centre, 123 H. Chitepo Ave, Mutare
Tel: 00 263 20 66207 / 00 263 20 66037
Cell: 00 263 783 659 739
Fax: 00 263 20 66837
E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw
Website: www.lancet.co.zw
Working Hours: Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm, Sat: 8am - 12pm
Marondera Depot
Borradaile Hospital, Marondera
Tel: 00 263 279 24981
Cell: 00 263 783659737
E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw
Website: www.lancet.co.zw
Working Hours: Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm
Bindura Depot No. 12 NSSA Industrial, Commercial Centre, Std 1837 Atherstone Rd, Bindura
Tel: 00 263 271 6804 / 00 263 271 6805
Cell: 00 263 783 659 738
Fax: 00 263 271 6809
E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw
Website: www.lancet.co.zw
Working Hours: Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm, Sat: 8am - 12pm
Kwekwe Depot
1st Floor Stanley House, 4th/36th Avenue, Kwekwe
Tel: 000 263 4 706365 / 00 263 4 792256
Cell: 00 263 783 659 741
E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw
Website: www.lancet.co.zw
Working Hours: Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm
Masvingo Depot
No. 38 Hofmeyer St, Suite 19, Zimbabwe Court, Masvingo
Tel: 00 263 4 706365 / 00 263 4 792256
Cell: 00 263 776 878 471
E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw
Website: www.lancet.co.zw
Working Hours: Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm
Chitungwiza Depot Seke Shopping Mall, Suite 9, Makoni Shopping Centre, Chitungwiza
Tel: 00 263 4 706365 / 00 263 4 792256
Cell: 00 263 776 878 471
E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw
Website: www.lancet.co.zw
Working Hours: Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm