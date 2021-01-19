Difference between revisions of "Lancet"

Lancet Clinical Laboratories is an independent pathology laboratory in Zimbabwe. It was established in 2010 to provide medical laboratory, consultative and referral services. Lancet Clinical Laboratories is part of an internationally accredited pathology laboratory, the Lancet Group of Laboratories operating in over 14 African countries at present.

Lancet Clinical Laboratories, 22 Fife Avenue Cnr Blakiston Avenue, Harare.

Tel: +263 4 792256 / 263 4 706365, +263 4 772143 127 / +263 4 772 143 130

Email: customercare@lancet.co.zw

Website: www.lancet.co.zw



146a A2, (Enterprise Road) Harare

Borrowdale race Course, Borrowdale Road,Harare



Bulawayo Depot Ground Floor, Halyet House, Cnr 9th Ave / J. Tongogara Ave, Bulawayo

Tel: 00 263 9 75680 / 00 263 9 75681/ 00 263 9 75685 / 00 263 9 75686

Cell: 00 263 783 659 740

Fax: 00 263 9 75689

E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw

Website: www.lancet.co.zw

Working Hours: Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm, Sat: 8am - 12pm



Mutare Depot Ground Floor, Medical Centre, 123 H. Chitepo Ave, Mutare

Tel: 00 263 20 66207 / 00 263 20 66037

Cell: 00 263 783 659 739

Fax: 00 263 20 66837

E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw

Website: www.lancet.co.zw

Working Hours: Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm, Sat: 8am - 12pm



Marondera Depot Borradaile Hospital, Marondera

Tel: 00 263 279 24981

Cell: 00 263 783659737

E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw

Website: www.lancet.co.zw

Working Hours: Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm

Bindura Depot No. 12 NSSA Industrial, Commercial Centre, Std 1837 Atherstone Rd, Bindura

Tel: 00 263 271 6804 / 00 263 271 6805

Cell: 00 263 783 659 738

Fax: 00 263 271 6809

E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw

Website: www.lancet.co.zw

Working Hours: Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm, Sat: 8am - 12pm



Kwekwe Depot 1st Floor Stanley House, 4th/36th Avenue, Kwekwe

Tel: 000 263 4 706365 / 00 263 4 792256

Cell: 00 263 783 659 741

E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw

Website: www.lancet.co.zw

Working Hours: Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm



Masvingo Depot No. 38 Hofmeyer St, Suite 19, Zimbabwe Court, Masvingo

Tel: 00 263 4 706365 / 00 263 4 792256

Cell: 00 263 776 878 471

E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw

Website: www.lancet.co.zw

Working Hours: Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm

Chitungwiza Depot Seke Shopping Mall, Suite 9, Makoni Shopping Centre, Chitungwiza

Tel: 00 263 4 706365 / 00 263 4 792256

Cell: 00 263 776 878 471

E-mail: customercare@lancet.co.zw

Website: www.lancet.co.zw

Working Hours: Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm

